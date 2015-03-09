March 9Datalogic SpA :

* Reported on Friday full year 2014 revenue of 464.5 million euros ($504.31 million), up 3.1 pct year on year

* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 69.4 million euros, up 15.8 pct year on year and full year 2014 net profit is 30.9 million euros, up 14.7 pct year on year

* Q4 revenue is 124.5 million euros, up 3.8 pct year on year and Q4 EBITDA is 17.4 million euros, up 4 pct year on year

* For 2015 company expects to continue its growth path

* Proposes dividend of 0.18 euro per share