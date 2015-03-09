March 9Datalogic SpA :
* Reported on Friday full year 2014 revenue of 464.5 million
euros ($504.31 million), up 3.1 pct year on year
* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 69.4 million euros, up 15.8 pct
year on year and full year 2014 net profit is 30.9 million
euros, up 14.7 pct year on year
* Q4 revenue is 124.5 million euros, up 3.8 pct year on year
and Q4 EBITDA is 17.4 million euros, up 4 pct year on year
* For 2015 company expects to continue its growth path
* Proposes dividend of 0.18 euro per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9211 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)