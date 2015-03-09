BRIEF-Numis says Oliver Hemsley to stand down from board with immediate effect
* Oliver Hemsley will stand down from board and from executive responsibilities with immediate effect
March 9 Rubicon Partners SA :
* Does not reach an agreement with Mariza Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. and hence ends negotiations over Mariza Dystrybucja's acquisition of Miraculum SA's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -0.38 (-0.18)