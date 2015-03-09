Mar 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank EG

(Mun Hyp)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 14,2025

Coupon 0.500 pct

Issue price 99.1770

Reoffer price 99.1770

Reoffer yield 0.585 pct

Spread Minus 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date March 16,2015

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, DZ & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000MHB13J7

