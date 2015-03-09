BRIEF-Numis says Oliver Hemsley to stand down from board with immediate effect
* Oliver Hemsley will stand down from board and from executive responsibilities with immediate effect
Mar 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank EG
(Mun Hyp)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 14,2025
Coupon 0.500 pct
Issue price 99.1770
Reoffer price 99.1770
Reoffer yield 0.585 pct
Spread Minus 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps
Payment Date March 16,2015
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, DZ & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000MHB13J7
* Q1 earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -0.38 (-0.18)