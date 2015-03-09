BRIEF-Emirates REIT Q1 cash profit rises
* Q1 cash profit $4.2 million versus $2.2 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pVndYI) Further company coverage:
March 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt (OPCO)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date March 17, 2025
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 98.915
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date March 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG London, Banca IMI, Commerzbank,
ING, Lloyds, RBS & Swedbank
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000DB7XJG8
