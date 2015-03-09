BRIEF-Emirates REIT Q1 cash profit rises
Q1 cash profit $4.2 million versus $2.2 million year ago
March 9 Edip Gayrimenkul Yatirim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* FY 2014 net profit of 37.4 million lira ($14.37 million) versus loss of 41.7 million lira year ago
FY 2014 revenue of 47.2 million lira versus 41 million lira year ago
($1 = 2.6030 liras)
PERFORMED 39,887 ORDERS IN APRIL