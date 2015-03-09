March 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Kinder Morgan Inc
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 16, 2022
Coupon 1.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.664
Spread 750 million euro
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
ISIN XS1196817156
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 16, 2027
Coupon 2.250 pct
Reoffer price 99.834
Spread 500 million euro
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
ISIN XS1196817586
****
Common Terms
Payment Date March 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, DB, SG CIB & UBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P) &
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
