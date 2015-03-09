March 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Kinder Morgan Inc

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2022

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.664

Spread 750 million euro

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

ISIN XS1196817156

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2027

Coupon 2.250 pct

Reoffer price 99.834

Spread 500 million euro

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

ISIN XS1196817586

****

Common Terms

Payment Date March 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, DB, SG CIB & UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P) &

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

