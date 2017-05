March 10 Beyaz Filo Oto Kiralama AS :

* Reported on Monday that board resolves to issue bonds up to 50 million lira ($19.13 million) value with two years maturity

* Bonds to be issued to qualified investors without public offering

* Authorizes Global Menkul Degerler to be intermediary for bond issue

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

($1 = 2.6142 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)