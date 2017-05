March 10 Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS :

* Reported on Monda FY 2014 revenue of 229.4 million lira ($87.74 million) versus 174.4 million lira year ago

* FY 2014 net profit of 56.7 million lira versus loss of 29.6 million lira year ago

* Proposes to pay 8.5 lira cash dividend per share for FY 2014

* Proposes to pay dividend on April 27

