BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 Pamapol SA :
* Said on Monday that it filed a prospectus for listing of its series C and D shares and rights on series D shares to the Polish Financial Regulator (KNF)
* Amerykanka Struktura Sp. z o.o. S.K.A. acquired 8,262,250 of the company's series C shares
* Series D shares were issued via a public offer
Source text for Eikon: For more information on series C shares please also see:
For more information on series D shares please also see:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago