March 10 Secuoya Grupo de Comunicacion SA :

* Said on Monday its Colombian unit, Secuoya Grupo de Comunicaciones SAS, had signed a deal with Agencia EFE SAU to create a company in Colombia

* Secuoya and EFE to own a 50 percent stake each in the newly created entity

* The new company, called Productora de Contenidos Audiovisuales bajo demanda (Procobade), to supply news videos and local news on demand to media worldwide

* Under the deal EFE to provide its brand, network of correspondents and news, while Secuoya to invest about 300,000 euros ($324,180) to make all the investments necessary for the implementation of the business

Source text: bit.ly/1C3zsDI

($1 = 0.9254 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)