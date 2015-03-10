March 10 Comperia.pl :
* Said on Monday that it signed a framework agreement with
Raiffeisen Bank Polska SA to promote the bank's products via the
company and its partners' websites
* The contract is for an unlimited period of time
* A current order is valued at about 2.1 million zloty
($549,700) net and is to be paid for by May 20, 2015
* Estimates that the value of the contract within the first
five years can amount to 3 million zloty net
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8206 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)