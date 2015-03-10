Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower METRO AG
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date March 19,2025
Coupon 1.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.834
Reoffer yield 1.518 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 126.9 bps
Over the 5 pct February 2025 DBR
Payment Date March 19,2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi(B&D), ING & LBBW
Ratings BBB- (S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1203941775
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)