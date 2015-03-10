UPDATE 6-Macron favourite as France votes for new president, early turnout low
* Three surveys reported in Belgium give Macron over 60 percent
March 10 Armada Bilgisayar Sistemleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* FY 2014 revenue of 734 million lira ($278.77 million) versus 538.6 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 12.7 million lira versus 8.7 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6330 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Three surveys reported in Belgium give Macron over 60 percent
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai that offered Chinese investors the chance to get U.S. immigrant visas if they put money in a real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.