March 11 Royal Unibrew A/S :
* Said on Tuesday, had decided to initiate a share buy-back
of up to 350 million Danish crowns ($50.22 million)
* Share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the
period from March 11, 2015 through March 1, 2016
* Said based on the share price at March 10, the share
buy-back program would correspond to about 289,000 shares of 10
crowns each at a total nominal value of 2.9 million crowns,
corresponding to about 2.6 pct of the share capital
* Nordea Bank Danmark A/S for Nordea to handle the share
buy-back as Lead Manager on behalf of Royal Unibrew
($1 = 6.9698 Danish crowns)
