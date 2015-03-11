March 11 Royal Unibrew A/S :

* Said on Tuesday, had decided to initiate a share buy-back of up to 350 million Danish crowns ($50.22 million)

* Share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from March 11, 2015 through March 1, 2016

* Said based on the share price at March 10, the share buy-back program would correspond to about 289,000 shares of 10 crowns each at a total nominal value of 2.9 million crowns, corresponding to about 2.6 pct of the share capital

* Nordea Bank Danmark A/S for Nordea to handle the share buy-back as Lead Manager on behalf of Royal Unibrew

