March 10Royal Unibrew A/S :
* Reported on Tuesday Q4 revenue 1.35 billion Danish crowns
($193.80 million) versus 1.43 billion crowns year ago
* Q4 EBIT 114 million crowns versus 111 million crowns year
ago
* Said would propose distribution of dividend of 34 crowns
per share for 2014
* Said structural declines may be expected in certain
segments of the beverage market
* Sees 2015 net revenue at between 5.90 billion and 6.10
billion crowns
* Sees 2015 EBITDA at between 1.10 billion and 1.20 billion
crowns, and EBIT at between 790 million and 890 million crowns
* Said proposes implementation of a one to five share split
- denomination from 10 crowns to 2 crowns
