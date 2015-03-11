BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust priced IPO of 10.25 mln shares at $20.5 per share
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc announces pricing of its initial public offering
March 11ADLER Real Estate AG :
* Said on Tuesday generated FY 2014 net profits amounting to c. 111.57 million euros ($119 million) up from c. 46.88 million euros for FY 2013
FY net income increased by almost 140 percent to c. 111.57 million euros
* Gross rental income from properties increased by more than three and a half times from 17.84 million euros in FY 2013 to c. 83.88 million euros during previous FY
($1 = 0.9355 euros)
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC