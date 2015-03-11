BRIEF-Ovid Therapeutics prices 5 mln share offering at $15 per share
* Ovid Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
March 11 EMC Instytut Medyczny SA :
* Said on Tuesday FY 2014 revenue was 243.1 million zlotys ($62.5 million) versus 172.6 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 operating loss was 5.4 million zlotys versus profit of 4.3 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 net loss was 5.5 million zlotys versus a profit of 797,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8911 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ovid Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads into a likely tough battle in the Senate.