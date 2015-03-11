PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 5
May 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 11 Dassault Systemes Sa
* Dassault aviation says could produce 2.5 rafales per month up from one presently should it win more export orders
* Dassault aviation says has restarted rafale talks with uae but no contract negotiations yet
* Les livraisons de falcon rebondiront en 2017 - pdg
* Ceo says Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrew Callus)
SYDNEY, May 5 Australia's competition watchdog said on Friday it will not regulate the nation's mobile roaming market, in a favourable draft ruling for the country's biggest telco, Telstra Corp Ltd, which can keep rivals from using its infrastructure.