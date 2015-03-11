March 11 Vittoria Assicurazioni SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday FY 2014 net profit of 72.3 million euros, up 35.1 percent year on year

* FY 2014 net premiums at 1.28 billion euros versus 1.09 billion euros a year ago

* Proposes FY 2014 dividend of 0.19 euro per share versus 0.18 euro per share in 2013

* In FY 2014 ROE at 15.0 percent, compared with 12.4 percent for the previous year

* Profit from the insurance segment, before tax and intercompany eliminations, is 124.5 million euros, up 4.9 percent from 118.8 million euros at Dec. 31, 2013

* Premium written during the FY 2014 amount to 1.28 billion euros, up 11.5 percent on the figure of 1.15 billion euros at Dec. 31, 2013

* Sees FY 2015 net profit raise by 5.3 percent to 76.2 million euros

* Sees non-life combined ratio for retained business in FY 2015 at 91 million euros versus 90.7 million euros in 2014

* Sees loss ratio of retained business in 2015 at 66.2 million euros versus 65.5 million euros in 2014

