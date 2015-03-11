PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 5
May 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 11 Caltagirone Editore SpA :
* Said on Tuesday it reported full year 2014 revenue of 170.1 million euros ($180.44 million) versus 181.5 million euros for full year 2013
* Full year 2014 EBITDA is positive at 76 million euros versus a negative EBITDA of 1.2 milion euros a year ago
* Full year 2014 net loss is 37.2 million euros versus a loss of 75.4 million euros a year ago
* Total Audience (PC + Mobile) of Caltagirone Editore web network reached 1.14 million unique daily users to November 2014
* Advertising revenue on Group internet sites rises by 46.3 percent compared to 2013
* Board of directors has resolved to propose the Shareholders' Meeting not to distribute full year 2014 dividend
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, May 5 Australia's competition watchdog said on Friday it will not regulate the nation's mobile roaming market, in a favourable draft ruling for the country's biggest telco, Telstra Corp Ltd, which can keep rivals from using its infrastructure.