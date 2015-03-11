BRIEF-Melcor REIT Q1 FFO per unit $0.26
* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.26; AFFO per unit $0.23
MArch 11 IKF SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that it signed a binding letter of intent to acquire the business of Ittierre SpA via the formula of the lease agreement of the business unit with option to buy
* IKF proposes to firs lease and then acquire via a new wholly owned unit (NewCo) a part of business unit from OTI Srl
* OTI Srl will sign until March 15 an agreement to lease the business unit currently owned by Ittierre
* The lease will last 36 months and the annual rental fee under agreement is 100,000 euros ($105,730) net and sale price set to 750,000 euros
($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net interest income was $20.8 million, up from $10.8 million