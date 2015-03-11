Mar 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower NN Group NV

(NN Group)

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date March 18,2022

Coupon 1 pct

Reoffer price 99.7580

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 18,2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche (B&D)& ING

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & A-(S&P)

Listing Euronext Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1204254715

