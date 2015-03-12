March 12 RoodMicrotec NV :

* Reported on Wednesday that FY sales fell to 9.97 million euros ($10.5 million), down 11 percent vs year ago (2013: 11.18 million euros)

* FY EBITDA loss of 544,000 euros vs profit of 965,000 euros year ago

* Announces headcount cost reduction programme resulting in 1.3 million euros within the next 3 years

* Expects gradual sales growth in 2015, skewed towards the second half of the year

* Maintains long-term objective to realise annual autonomous growth of between 3 and 13 pct at an average 6 pct growth of the semiconductor market up to 2017

Source text: bit.ly/1BtMloD

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9492 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)