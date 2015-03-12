BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT board approves FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
March 12 RoodMicrotec NV :
* Reported on Wednesday that FY sales fell to 9.97 million euros ($10.5 million), down 11 percent vs year ago (2013: 11.18 million euros)
* FY EBITDA loss of 544,000 euros vs profit of 965,000 euros year ago
* Announces headcount cost reduction programme resulting in 1.3 million euros within the next 3 years
* Expects gradual sales growth in 2015, skewed towards the second half of the year
* Maintains long-term objective to realise annual autonomous growth of between 3 and 13 pct at an average 6 pct growth of the semiconductor market up to 2017
