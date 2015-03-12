BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT board approves FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
March 12 I3D SA :
* Said on Wedensday it signed a contract for the creation of an animated film in 3D technology for 145,000 zlotys ($37,230) net
* Film is due to be completed by Q3 2015
($1 = 3.8951 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai that offered Chinese investors the chance to get U.S. immigrant visas if they put money in a real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.