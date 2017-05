Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV):

* Said on Wednesday it had authorized takeover offer made by Hispania Real SOCIMI SAU to buy 100 percent of Realia Business SA

* The offer price of 0.49 euro per share is not considered "fair" price

