March 12 Mex Polska SA :
* Sees two options of development in FY 2015-2019: a stable
one with expansion of 'Pijalnia Wodki i Piwa' pubs and a full
one which also includes expansion of 'The Mexican' restaurants
* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 53.2 mln zlotys ($13.7 mln) and
net profit of 2.5 mln zlotys in both options of development
* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 59.8 mln zlotys and net profit of
2.9 mln zlotys in the stable development option
* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 61.6 mln zlotys and net profit of
3.0 mln zlotys in the full development option
* Sees revenue in FY 2019 increasing to 82.2 mln zlotys and
net profit increasing to 4.6 mln zlotys in the stable
development option
* Sees revenue in FY 2019 increasing to over 95 mln zlotys
and net profit increasing to over 5.5 mln zlotys in the full
development option
* Management will propose to shareholders FY 2015 dividend
yield of no less than 5 percent
* Plans to pay dividend of similar yield in coming years
* Aims to increase number of 'Pijalnia Wodki i Piwa'
franchised pubs to 34 from 14 by 2019
* Aims to increase number of 'The Mexican' restaurants to 16
from 8 by 2019
($1 = 3.8818 zlotys)
