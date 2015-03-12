March 12 Ebro Foods SA :
* Said on Wednesday Grupo Lactalis Iberia SA notified Ebro
of the decision of the National Commission of Markets and
Competition in which Puleva Food SL was fined, among other
companies
* Under the commitments made by Ebro to Lactalis in selling
the dairy business in 2010, Ebro might have to compensate
Lactalis for part of the fine imposed on Puleva
* The board agreed to modify its FY 2014 results, issued on
Feb. 25, to include necessary adjustments to reflect a possible
impact of this situation on the company
* After the modification FY 2014 net result is reduced by
5.6 million euros ($5.9 million) and set at 146.01 million euros
while EBITDA remains the same
* These adjustments have no impact on dividend proposal
reported on Dec. 18, 2014
