March 12 Be Think Solve Execute SpA

* Said on Wednesday that it reported the FY 2014 revenue of 97.6 million euros versus 74.9 million euros in 2013

* FY 2014 EBITDA up by 15.4 percent to 12.9 million euros

* FY 2014 net profit of 1 million euros versus 0.4 million euros a year ago

* Proposes FY 2014 dividend of 750,000 euros in total, 0.006 euro per share to be paid on May 27

