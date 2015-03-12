BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT board approves FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
March 12 Be Think Solve Execute SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported the FY 2014 revenue of 97.6 million euros versus 74.9 million euros in 2013
* FY 2014 EBITDA up by 15.4 percent to 12.9 million euros
* FY 2014 net profit of 1 million euros versus 0.4 million euros a year ago
* Proposes FY 2014 dividend of 750,000 euros in total, 0.006 euro per share to be paid on May 27
