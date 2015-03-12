BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT board approves FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
March 12 GO internet SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported the FY 2014 EBITDA up by 61 percent to 1.4 million euros ($1.5 million) from 0.9 million euros reported in 2013
* FY 2014 net profit of 7,000 euros versus a loss of 100,000 euros a year ago
* Active clients at Dec. 31, 2014 amount to 23,118 versus a number of 15,728 active clients at Dec. 31, 2013
