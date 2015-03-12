March 12 Pierrel SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it adjusted it objectives and financial forecast for the FY 2015, 2016 and 2017

* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 35.2 million euros ($37.3 million) instead of previously estimated 39.2 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA negative of 185,000 euros instead previously estimated EBITDA break even

* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 44.6 million euros instead of previously estimated 48.7 million euros

* Sees FY 2016 positive EBITDA of 5.1 million euros instead previously estimated positive EBITDA of 5.7 million euros

* Sees FY 2017 revenue of 50.7 million euros and FY 2017 EBITDA of 7.1 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)