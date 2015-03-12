March 12 Sesa SpA :

* Reports consolidated 9 months revenue of 775.3 million euros ($827.48 million), up 11.0 pct year on year

* 9 months net profit is 16.3 million euros, up 7.8 pct year on year

* 9 months net profit after minority interests is 15.9 million euros, up 7.4 pct year on year

* Says full year target remains to achieve growth in revenue and profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)