BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT board approves FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
March 12 Sesa SpA :
* Reports consolidated 9 months revenue of 775.3 million euros ($827.48 million), up 11.0 pct year on year
* 9 months net profit is 16.3 million euros, up 7.8 pct year on year
* 9 months net profit after minority interests is 15.9 million euros, up 7.4 pct year on year
* Says full year target remains to achieve growth in revenue and profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai that offered Chinese investors the chance to get U.S. immigrant visas if they put money in a real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.