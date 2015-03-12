Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Kreditbank (DKB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 19,2027

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 98.857

Reoffer price 98.857

Spread Minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 39.9 bps

Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR

Payment Date March 19,2015

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB (B&D), Commerzbank & DZ BANK

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000DKB0432

