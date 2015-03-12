Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Kreditbank (DKB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 19,2027
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 98.857
Reoffer price 98.857
Spread Minus 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 39.9 bps
Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR
Payment Date March 19,2015
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB (B&D), Commerzbank & DZ BANK
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN DE000DKB0432
