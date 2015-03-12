Mar 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banca Popolare Di Vicenza
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2020
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.001
Reoffer price 99.001
Yield 2.968 pct
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nomura &
Unicredit
Ratings BB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Unidsclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law UK
Notes Launched under issuer EMTN programme
ISIN XS1205644047
