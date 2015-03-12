Mar 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banca Popolare Di Vicenza

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2020

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.001

Reoffer price 99.001

Yield 2.968 pct

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nomura &

Unicredit

Ratings BB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Unidsclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law UK

Notes Launched under issuer EMTN programme

ISIN XS1205644047

