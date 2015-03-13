March 13 Investment Fund Managers SA :

* Said on Thursday its general shareholders meeting resolved to raise company's capital by up to 20,000 zlotys ($5,110)

* Increase of capital will take place via issue of up to 200,000 series E shares of nominal value of 0.1 zlotys

* Series E shares will be offered to the company's employees

* Current shareholders won't have pre-emptive rights to new shares Source text for Eikon:

