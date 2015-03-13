March 13 Ozak GYO :

* Sees FY 2015 total income of 195 million lira ($75.29 million)

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA of 59 million lira and EBITDA margin of 31 percent

Source text: bit.ly/1EgNHTy

($1 = 2.5900 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)