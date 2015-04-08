BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
April 8 Esotiq & Henderson SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders resolved to raise capital by no less than 0.1 zloty and no more than 45,000 zlotys ($12,000)
* It will issue no less than 1 share and no more than 450,000 series F shares of a nominal value of 0.1 zloty per share
* Following the new share issue, the company's capital will rise up to 221,650 zlotys
* Proceeds from the share issue to be used for financing the company's investment projects Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.7271 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.