BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
April 8 SMT SA <SMTP.WA >:
* Said on Tuesday that its Paris-based unit, iAlbatros SAS, has signed a contract with an undisclosed FMCG company operating in Italy
* The client will use the hotel booking system provided by iAlbatros
* The contract is valid until Jan. 31, 2018
* Estimates that the contract is worth around 6-8 million euro ($15.2 million) on an annual basis, subject to a number and kind of reservations made by the client Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [SMTP.WA ]
($1 = 0.9232 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.