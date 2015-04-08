April 8 Prochnik SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its March 2015 revenue was 3.5 million zlotys ($939,900) vs 2.9 mln zlotys year ago

* Its March 2015 online sales were at 89,853 zlotys

($1 = 3.7239 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)