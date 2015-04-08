BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
April 8 Farmatsiya :
* FY 2014 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 2.7 billion roubles ($13.00 million) versus 2.62 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net profit to RAS of 54.9 million roubles versus 75.3 million roubles year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1aJmDmo
Further company coverage:
($1 = 53.8660 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.