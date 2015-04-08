BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Santander Consumer Bank AS
Guarantor Santander Consumer Finance S.A.
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 20, 2018
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.894
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 90.7bp
Over the OB166
Payment Date April 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Santander GBM & UniCredit
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) & BBB (S&P)
Listing Irish/Norwegian
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1218217377
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.