BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
Apr 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Toronto-Dominion Bank
Guarantor TD Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor Partnership
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date April 16,2018
Coupon 3 month Libor + 21 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 21 basis points
Payment Date April 16,2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1218203153
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.