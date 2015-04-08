Apr 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Toronto-Dominion Bank

Guarantor TD Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor Partnership

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date April 16,2018

Coupon 3 month Libor + 21 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 21 basis points

Payment Date April 16,2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1218203153

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)