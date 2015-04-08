BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
April 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credit Suisse Group AG
Guarantor CS Group AG
Issue Amount 2.25 billion euro
Maturity Date April 14, 2022
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.244
Yield 1.364 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 14, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1218287230
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.