April 9 Fagron Nv

* Q1 turnover increases 29.8 percent to eur 117.8 million

* Confirm outlook for 2015 and expect to realise a turnover of at least 500 million euros with a rebitda margin of 26 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)