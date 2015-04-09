BRIEF-Eos Imaging announces new installation of EOS platform in France
New installation of EOS platform in France
April 9 Fagron Nv
Q1 turnover increases 29.8 percent to eur 117.8 million
Confirm outlook for 2015 and expect to realise a turnover of at least 500 million euros with a rebitda margin of 26 percent
Pharmacy gross margins up 35 bps