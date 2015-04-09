BRIEF-A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund says Q1 sales rose 0.6 pct
* A&W revenue royalties income fund announces first quarter 2017 results
April 9 Mondo TV SpA :
* Said on Wednesday its subsidiary Mondo TV Suisse to be admitted to Italian Stock Exchange on April 9
* Subsidiary to debut on AIM market of Italian Stock Exchange on April 13
* Mondo TV shareholders will receive Mondo TV Suisse shares, equal to 18.87 pct of its share capital, as extraordinary dividend based on a ratio of one Mondo TV Suisse for every 14 Mondo TV shares held
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* A&W revenue royalties income fund announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 net profit of 5.0 million lira ($1.42 million) versus 1.7 million lira year ago