April 9 Mondo TV SpA :

* Said on Wednesday its subsidiary Mondo TV Suisse to be admitted to Italian Stock Exchange on April 9

* Subsidiary to debut on AIM market of Italian Stock Exchange on April 13

* Mondo TV shareholders will receive Mondo TV Suisse shares, equal to 18.87 pct of its share capital, as extraordinary dividend based on a ratio of one Mondo TV Suisse for every 14 Mondo TV shares held

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)