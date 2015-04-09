BRIEF-Ihlas Gazetecilik reports Q1 net profit down at 136,618 lira
* Q1 net profit of 136,618 lira ($38,834.00) versus 781,061 lira year ago
April 9 Yellow Hat SA :
* Said on Wednesday that BENTEN Sp. z o.o. INVEST S.K.A increased its stake in the company to 29.38 pct from 14.2 pct
* Q1 net loss of 1.2 million lira ($340,725.18) versus profit of 436,988 lira year ago