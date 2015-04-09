BRIEF-Ihlas Gazetecilik reports Q1 net profit down at 136,618 lira
* Q1 net profit of 136,618 lira ($38,834.00) versus 781,061 lira year ago
(Corrects spelling mistake to signs from sings in the headline and first bullet.)
April 9 Noemalife SpA :
* Signs contract of 240,000 euros ($258,168) for software Athena Digital Pathology with hospital in Perugia ( Azienda Ospedaliera di Perugia) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9296 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss of 1.2 million lira ($340,725.18) versus profit of 436,988 lira year ago