(Corrects spelling mistake to signs from sings in the headline and first bullet.)

April 9 Noemalife SpA :

* Signs contract of 240,000 euros ($258,168) for software Athena Digital Pathology with hospital in Perugia ( Azienda Ospedaliera di Perugia) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9296 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)