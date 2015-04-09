BRIEF-Park Electrochemical posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.13/shr
* Park Electrochemical Corp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year results
April 9 InteliWISE SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it has signed a contract with AMG.NET SA to implement its Virtual Advisor software and service it over 36 months for Lesser Poland's Transport Management System
* No financial details of the deal were disclosed
SEOUL, May 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has got permission from South Korean authorities to domestically test a driverless vehicle fitted with its electronic parts and software, as the tech giant aims to muscle into the automotive industry in search of a new growth driver.