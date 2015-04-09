(Corrects denoms (k) from 100-1 to 1)

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date April 16, 2025

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.067

Yield 1.099 pct

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 95.6bp

over the 0.5 pct 2025 DBR

Payment Date April 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas, Danske, Goldman Sachs

International & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Amsterdam N.V

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1218821756

