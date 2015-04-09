BRIEF-Jaiz Bank reports Q1 operating profit of 203.7 mln naira
* Q1 operating profit of 203.7 million naira versus 73.8 million naira year ago
Apr 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower NEDERLANDSE WATERSCHAPBANK
(NWB Bank)
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date April 14,2022
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.596
Reoffer yield 1.937 pct
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date April 16,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Nomura & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (stable)(Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Netherlands
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1218446059 / US63983TAZ84
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Q1 operating profit of 203.7 million naira versus 73.8 million naira year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo Vita's (ISV) and Poste Vita's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings and Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follow Fitch's recent downgrade of Italy's Long-Term Foreign- and Local Currency IDRs to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' an