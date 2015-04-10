April 10Rostelecom :
* Said on Thursday that its board of directors has approved
the consolidation of 100 pct of the ordinary shares of
Bashinformsvyaz
* It plans to announce a voluntary share buyback from
Bashinformsvyaz shareholders at a price set by an independent
appraiser of no more than 8.53 roubles per ordinary share
* The consolidation process could take several months and
will require about 2.4 billion roubles ($46.28 million)
* The consolidation eliminates the impact the fluctuations
in Bashinformsvyaz ordinary share price has on Rostelecom's RAS
statements
* It also eliminates the adjustment for non-controlling
shareholders in Rostelecom's IFRS statements with regard to
balance sheet assets, net profit and dividends received
Source text: bit.ly/1HXA78z
